Deputies with the Jim Wells County Narcotic and Patrol Divisions conducted a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on a white in color Lincoln Navigator bearing fictitious license plate. The traffic stop led to the seizure of 7.55 grams of crystal meth.

A traffic stop was conducted on Farm-to-Market 738 near County Road 307. Deputies made contact with the driver, 36-year-old Aaron Dwayne Busbee.

Busbee exited from the driver side and continued to walk towards the patrol unit. During the roadside interview, Busbee told deputies there was another man in the vehicle who was identified as 54-year-old Troy Allen Johnson.

During the course of the traffic stop Jim Wells County communications informed deputies that Busbee was wanted for an outstanding warrant from New Mexico but they would not extradite.

Busbee gave consent to search the vehicle and all the contents inside the vehicle. While doing a search of the vehicle deputies located a black in color bag that was zipped up outside of the passenger side door. Inside the bag were two pink plastic baggies with what looked to be crystal meth along with two small scales and multiple clear baggies which were empty. The crystal meth located inside the bag was later weighed out to be 7.55 grams in total weight.

Neither individual admitted to the possession of the black bag, sheriff officials said.

Both Busbee and Johnson were placed in the patrol unit and transported to the Jim Wells County jail for booking.

The pair were charged with possession of a controlled substance, and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.