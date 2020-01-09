Gabryella M. Almanza

Parents: Crimson Fundling and Ruben Sandoval

Educational or future plans:

My educational and future plans are to become an RN in the U.S Navy.

Clubs and Officer positions:

I am the Deputy Corps Commander in AFJROTC and I am involved in Student Council.

Accomplishments/Honors:

I once got an award while in the Cadet Leadership Course in AFJROTC.

What was the best advice you ever received?

The best advice I was given is that there is ALWAYS a rainbow after a storm. I do not remember who gave me this advice but I always keep it in mind when I’m going through a rough spot.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I see myself going to school and achieving my goals in the next five years.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be, and why?

If I could change anything I would change the way industries work so that plastic wouldn’t be produced anymore and hopefully that will also slow down global warming.

If you could invite three people to dinner, who would they be, and why?

If I could invite anyone to dinner I would invite homeless people so that they can get a warm meal in this cold weather because if I was in the position that they are in I would want the same thing.

My favorite food is tacos.

My favorite book is The Hunger Games.

My favorite movie is Peter Pan.

My favorite town in Texas is Nacogdoches because it is very beautiful over there.

My favorite vacation spot is Colorado because of the beautiful weather and scenery.

