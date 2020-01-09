Denison Police

Assault — On Jan. 3, Denison Police responded to a reported disturbance in the 400 block of E. Morton Street. Officers arrived on scene and learned a juvenile had assaulted multiple family members. The juvenile was arrested for family violence assault, causing bodily injury.

Driving while intoxicated — Denison officers responded to the 400 block of N. U.S. Highway 75 on Jan. 3, after dispatchers were notified of a vehicle crash in the area. Police arrived on scene and arrested a female driver for DWI after she was found to be intoxicated. No injuries were reported.

Assault —On Jan. 3, Denison Police were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Harrison Street in regard to a disturbance call. A male suspect was located and arrested family violence assault, impeding breath and causing bodily injury.

Public intoxication — Denison Police responded to the 1700 block of W. Morton Street on Jan. 4 in reference to a reported disturbance. Officers made contact with a male suspect and arrested him on charges of public intoxication, making a terroristic threat and resisting arrest.

Burglary of a vehicle —A male complainant contacted Denison Police on Jan. 5 to report that his vehicle had been burglarized while in the 100 block of W. Sears Street. The complainant stated that unknown suspects had broken into his vehicle and stole a handgun. A report for burglary of a vehicle was generated and the department’s investigation is ongoing.

Driving while intoxicated — On Jan. 6, officers responded to the 400 block of N. Hwy. 75 in regard to a potentially intoxicated driver. Police located the vehicle and arrested the female driver after she was found to be intoxicated.

Burglary — A male complainant contacted Denison Police on Jan. 7 to report that his home in the 600 block of W. Coffin Street had been burglarized. The victim stated that unknown suspects broke in and took a shotgun. A report for burglary of a habitation was generated and the department’s investigation is ongoing.

Possession of a controlled substance — Denison Police stopped a driver on Jan. 7 for a traffic violation on Hwy. 75 near Exit 69 . After making contact with the female driver, officers found her to be in possession of a controlled substance and placed her under arrest.

Assault — On Jan. 7, Denison officers responded to the 500 block of N. Barrett Avenue in reference to an assault-in-progress call. Police arrived on scene and made contact with a female victim who said she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. Evidence supporting the woman’s claims was found and the male suspect was arrested at the scene for continuous violence against a family or household member.

Sherman Police

Criminal mischief — A male complainant contacted Sherman Police on Jan. 6. to report suspected criminal mischief. The complainant said his his vehicle had been damaged by unknown suspects while parked in the 1800 block of Texoma Parkway. The incident is believed to have occurred between Dec. 27 and Jan. 3. A report for criminal mischief, causing less than $2,500 in damage was filed.

Disorderly conduct — On Jan. 6, officers responded to the 900 block of S. Montgomery Street in reference to a reported disturbance and the display of a firearm. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the parties involved. Following a lack of cooperation, a report for disorderly conduct was filed and the case was made inactivated.

Theft — A female complainant contacted Sherman Police on Jan. 6 regarding a theft in the 1800 block W. Washington Street. The complainant said on Jan. 1 unknown suspects stole property kept outside her residence. A report for theft under $750 was generated.

Burglary — On Jan. 7, Sherman officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Archer Circle in reference to an assault in progress. Police arrived on scene and made contact with the male suspect and the victim. Officers determined that the suspect was in the victim’s apartment without permission and took him into custody for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony.