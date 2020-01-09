At approximately 7 a.m. Monday morning, Alice police arrested a couple on the 100 block of Olmito Street.

The Alice PD’s Special Crimes Unit with the assistance of the Alice SWAT team executed a search warrant at the apartment. Inside the residence officers immediately detained Leeanna Saenz and Jesus Segura. A child was also located inside of the residence.

The search team observed narcotics in plain view. An extensive search of the apartment uncovered numerous amounts of narcotics, narcotics cutting agents, digital scales, baggies and U.S. currency consistent with the disruption of narcotics, according to Alice police Chief Aniceto “Cheto” Perez.

Altogether there was 1.58 grams of cocaine, 0.86 grams of crystal meth, 76 pills totaling 15.49 grams and $388 dollars.

Saenz and Segura were booked in at the Jim Wells County jail. The child was released to a family member and CPS was notified of the traffic.