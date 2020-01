In just a few weeks, the Alice High School Baseball third annual Alumni game will be held.

Alum will dress up and hit the baseball field on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 12 p.m. at the Coyote baseball complex for the game.

However, before the game can begin players need to register. Registration needs to be done by Saturday, Jan. 18. All past Alice Coyote Varsity players are invited to attend.

For more information or to sign up call Herman Arellano at 361-562-6971 or Steve Galvan at 361-249-7498.