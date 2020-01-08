Seven adults and two children were displaced by a fire that shot through the roof of a duplex in Southeast Austin early Wednesday, Austin fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the 2009 block of Iroquois Lane, which is east of Interstate 35 and just south of Oltorf Street.

No one was injured in the blaze, which was contained to the duplex and started just before 3:25 a.m., officials said.

Investigators have not been able to determine what caused the fire, which resulted in $400,000 worth of damage.

Assistance from the American Red Cross was requested.

