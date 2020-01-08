WYLIE — The Heritage High School girls basketball team received a stiff test from Class 5A Wylie East on Friday, as the Jaguars came away with a 51-30 non-district loss in their final tune-up for District 17-4A action.

Jerzie Bryant led the Jags (16-10) with 11 points, followed by Danielle Wallace with eight. Other scorers for Heritage were Kora Huff with four, Emma Mattice with three, and Elise Stafford and Asia Purnell with two each.

The host Lady Raiders outscored HHS in every period, leading 13-8 after one, 30-14 at the end of the first half and 42-22 entering the final quarter.

The Jags will travel to Life Waxahachie for their district opener on Friday night.

Boys: HHS 64, Athens 58

The Heritage boys got back on the winning track with a 64-58 victory against Athens on Friday night at Heritage High School.

Coming off a strong showing in the Fredericksburg tournament, the Jags (11-4) saw the old year out on New Year’s Eve with a 50-49 loss to Class 4A No. 21 China Spring. The Jags led 40-32 entering the final eight minutes, but the host Cougars rallied to pull out the win.

The Jags will host Mexia in another non-district matchup on Friday night at 7:30 p.m., then will travel to Class 5A Lucas Lovejoy on Tuesday in the last non-district game before the start of the District 17-4A schedule.