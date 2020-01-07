Tuesday

Jan 7, 2020 at 11:03 AM


Alice Municipal Court will have court on Wednesday, Jan. 15 with Judge Edelia Gonzalez-Lemon presiding. Offenses range from leaving the scene of an accident to speeding in a school zone.


Some of the cases are:


* Erika Elize Albiar for leaving the scene of an accident.


* Sarah Elizabeth Bash for possession of drug paraphernalia.


* Beatrice Zapata Campos for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.


* Gilbert Davila for assault.


* Cassie Biguish Folger for theft.


* Channing Eloy Galbraith for public intoxication.


* Robert Joseph Reaux Jr. for speeding in a school zone 35 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone.


* Ricardo Rubalcaba Jr. for city ordinance - use of a wireless device while driving.


* Ciara Alexis Valverde for minor in possession of alcohol.


Reminder these are just some of the cases for Wednesday.