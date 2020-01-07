Alice Municipal Court will have court on Wednesday, Jan. 15 with Judge Edelia Gonzalez-Lemon presiding. Offenses range from leaving the scene of an accident to speeding in a school zone.

Some of the cases are:

* Erika Elize Albiar for leaving the scene of an accident.

* Sarah Elizabeth Bash for possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Beatrice Zapata Campos for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall.

* Gilbert Davila for assault.

* Cassie Biguish Folger for theft.

* Channing Eloy Galbraith for public intoxication.

* Robert Joseph Reaux Jr. for speeding in a school zone 35 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone.

* Ricardo Rubalcaba Jr. for city ordinance - use of a wireless device while driving.

* Ciara Alexis Valverde for minor in possession of alcohol.

Reminder these are just some of the cases for Wednesday.