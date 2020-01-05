By CURT LANGFORD

I have some very good memories of San Angelo, Texas. I still remember the Holiday Inn Holidome I enjoyed as a kid, with its indoor pool and miniature golf course. Later in life I had a fun fishing trip nearby with friends. And even later a business trip where I experienced Zentner’s Daughter Steakhouse for the first time. A co-worker suggested we have dinner there after an Angelo State University ring ceremony. “Sure,” I said, having heard of the place but had never been. It was one of those memorable meals that made being away from home for business more palatable.

And now, my best all-time San Angelo memory will be what transpired in late December. Jim Douglass in the alumni office asked if I wanted to make the 3.5-hour drive with him to eat at Zentner’s? “That’s a long stretch for lunch, isn’t it?” I replied, before learning that the longtime restaurant was closing its doors for good at the end of the year. So, we made a full day of it! We left the Hub City early for an extended lunch engagement with the legendary caretakers of this popular steakhouse and its 70-year story in Texas. Betty Sheffield, the daughter of John Zentner, wasn’t feeling well and couldn’t join us but her husband, Bernay, and his son Austin did. Despite the busy, get-it-while-you-still-can lunch rush, Bernay had reserved for us a round table in a room with a few remaining Red Raider relics. Though he doesn’t get around as easily as before, Bernay still wields his influence by summoning an overflowing plate of mouth-watering onion rings to help grease our conversation. What a conversation it was, full of stories and reflections over their 47 years with the restaurant on Knickerbocker Road.

Bernay graduated from Texas Tech in 1961, never thinking about attending elsewhere as Tech is where all of his cousins had attended. They all mostly studied engineering but, after one semester of that, he opted for Agriculture Economics. After all, if helping to run a steak house isn’t ag economics, what is? His memories, stories and continued connections with Tech are rich and unending, as are his relationships. He couldn’t complete a sentence, or even an onion ring, before a patron stopped by to pat him on the shoulder, to say hello and to thank them for all their years of serving it up in San Angelo.

As Jim and I listened to Bernay reminisce, I marveled at his graciousness, his humility and his genuine gratitude for the friendships they’ve established along with the thousands they’ve served. He referred to a chef in the kitchen, “not a cook,” who had been there for 40 years. Along with other loyal employees who had been part of the restaurant’s family for more than 30 years, this made their decision to close all the tougher. But it was time, as he and Betty were ready to retire. With Bernay at 82 years and Betty ten years younger, they’re ready to rest and focus more on family, including a great-granddaughter who has stolen Bernay’s heart.

With a long tradition of serving and supporting the school he loves, many of his stories centered on Tech athletics. Spike Dykes was a good friend and regular patron, as was Mike Leach who once devoted much of his podcast about the steakhouse from his back porch in Key West. Bernay pointed to a poster of the Red Raider baseball team, expressing his appreciation for coach Tim Tadlock and the times they’ve fed his teams.

New in my role, it’s moments like these I don’t want to forget - the opportunity to get better acquainted with such legendary Techsans. I knew the steakhouse, and its good food, but it wasn’t until just recently that I met Bernay and some of his family.

Every Red Raider has a story, but Bernay’s is one of ours, as he and Zentner’s Daughter have served countless alumni over the years. The Sheffields are One of Us and are a couple of Pearls on the Concho. Thanks for the memories, Bernay and Betty.

Curt Langford is president and CEO of the Texas Tech Alumni Association.