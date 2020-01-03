The Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department has released the Top 10 Most Wanted for January 2020.

The top 10 are:

* Paul Erik Martinez, 28, for judgment N.I.S.I. - possession of a controlled substance

*Phillip Brady Tijerina, 35, for judgment N.I.S.I. - possession of a controlled substance

* Randy Lee Alegria, 41, for motion to revoke - evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle

* Rodolfo Salinas Jr., 38, for motion to revoke bond- assault family/house member impede breath or circulation

* Rogelio Vasquez Nava, 42, for state’s motion to adjudicate guilt - possession of a controlled substance

* Roy Rios, 22, for motion to proceed with adjudication of guilt - burglary of a vehicle

* Ruben Gonzalez Jr., 49, for state’s motion to adjudicate guilt - prohibited substance or item in correctional facility

* Samantha Tamez, 27, for judgment N.I.S.I. for possession of a controlled substance

* Sammie Joe Rodriguez, 36, for motion to revoke - burglary of a habitation

Victoria Infante Gomez, 44, for three warrants, two bond forfeiture - criminal trespass, and one bond forfeiture - resisting arrest search or transport

Any individual with information on the whereabouts of the most wanted, contact Crime Stoppers of South Texas at 664-STOP (7867). If it leads to an arrest or indictment of any wanted person, it may earn the tipster up to $1,000.