With the start of the new year, comes the end of the decade. Over the 2010 decade, a variety of changes occurred through the Westlake area from road improvements to growth. Heading into the new year and a new decade, local leaders reflect on the last 10 years and set goals for the next 10.

West Lake Hills

“The last decade brought major changes to West Lake Hills, some more visible than others. Most notably, the long anticipated widening of Bee Cave Road with the addition of a century turn lane was completed, as was the build out of our sewer system. We also undertook citywide road and drainage studies; revised the tree ordinance; hired a new police chief; reaffirmed the city's master plan; and initiated multi-year budgeting plans for large scale capital projects. In the next decade, we hope to pass the city's first bond proposal, which will fund a new municipal complex housing the Police Department and city offices at the same site, and five key public safety road and drainage projects. Our challenge and our goal is to maintain the unique environment and quality of life we enjoy while experiencing exponential growth around us.” —Mayor Linda Anthony

Foster Angels of Central Texas

“In the last decade, Foster Angels has served more than 27,000 children in foster care in the 30 counties that make up Central Texas. That started with our daily request program, where we fulfill the needs we receive within 48 hours. Over the years, we've added more programs that also carry out our mission including Toys for Teens, Back to School, the Port Aransas Fishing Trip, Bright Angel Scholars and Keys to Success. Through the next decade, we hope to continue meeting the needs of children in foster care. As foster care changes and evolves, we hope to change and evolve with it. Today, that looks like expanding our programs that help teens and youth that will age out of the system and connecting them with resources to help them thrive.” —Maggie Sheppard, marketing manager

Westlake Chamber of Commerce

“Over the last 10 years, Westlake has experienced quite a shift to higher end retail and healthier restaurants replacing older establishments such as Salt Traders, Sway Restaurant, Modern Market and Biderman’s Deli. Older shopping centers invested in cosmetic upgrades. The biggest change in the office sector is the addition of billion dollar companies to our area. The sale of the Apple building is the most expensive office space per square foot ever sold in Austin. Within the next decade, we expect to see the old duplex office buildings be replaced with two- and three-story buildings. As downtown Austin builds out and prices increase, we will continue to see a growing number of national and international corporations move west onto Loop 360 and Bee Cave Road. Just minutes from downtown and home to some of the most affluent residents in Central Texas, shopping mall giant, Simon Property Group, is sure to have plans on its aging retail center at Barton Creek Square.” —Cathy Hoover, executive director