GEORGETOWN

String-light recycling

offered through Jan. 31

The city of Georgetown has partnered with Texas Disposal Systems to offer free holiday string-light recycling to all Georgetown residents through Jan. 31.

Drop-off locations include the Georgetown Collection and Transfer Station, 250 W.L. Walden Road; the Georgetown Municipal Complex, 300-1 Industrial Ave.; and the Georgetown Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St. Sun City residents can drop off old or broken string lights at the Cowan Creek Pavilion, 1433 Cool Spring Way.

The program is limited to string lights. Yard art, inflatables and other holiday lighting will not be collected. Lights must be taken to a collection station. String lights should not be placed in residential or commercial recycling bins because they can damage the sorting machines at the recycling center.

ELGIN

Polar Bear Plunge

set for Saturday

The Polar Bear Plunge will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Morris Memorial Pool, 802 N. Avenue C.

The free event will include complimentary coffee and hot chocolate after jumping into the pool.

Registration is required at elgintx.com.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Artist center hosts

development workshop

The Artist Resource Center will host a workshop titled “Art Fair Bootcamp” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Road.

The workshop will feature information on art fairs, markets and festivals, such as applications, fees, booth designs, and tips and tricks for sales success.

RSVP is requested at facebook.com/pg/doughertyarts/events.

SAN MARCOS

City names manager

for animal services

The city of San Marcos has announced Jeanne Saadi as its new animal services manager for the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter.

Saadi most recently served as the animal services manager for the city of Mesquite, and has 20 years of experience in animal welfare and care, both for the nonprofit sector and local government.

She previously had positions at the San Antonio Animal Care Services and in Santa Barbara County Animal Services in Goleta, Calif.

Saadi will begin her new role Feb. 10.

WIMBERLEY

State designates city

as being Film Friendly

Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that the city of Wimberley, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated a Film Friendly Texas community by the Texas Film Commission.

The designation is designed to help to grow local jobs and local economies by promoting Texas and the city of Wimberley as a destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects and video game production.

Wimberley joins more than 130 Film Friendly Texas communities that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

KYLE

Information session

on Master Gardeners

The Hays County Master Gardeners Association will host an information session on the overview of the organization at 1 p.m Jan. 7 at the Kyle Public Library, 550 Scott St.

Marilyn Love, a master gardener, will present on the history of the Master Gardeners, community service, certification training and membership.

CEDAR PARK

'Yesterday’ screened

for free Friday at library

The Cedar Park Public Library, 550 Discovery Blvd., will host a Movies in the Morning screening of “Yesterday” at 10 a.m. Friday.

The movie is rated PG-3 and is 116 minutes. Refreshments will be offered.

American-Statesman staff