SAN DIEGO - A two-story house fire Tuesday morning left a family without a home just as the year is about to end.

According to San Diego Fire Chief Juan Soliz, the fire was reported around 5 a.m. at a home at the intersection of South Victoria and St. Charles Street. The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived and was destroyed.

The family was left with nothing. They are collecting clothing. Donation drop off is at the Chubby’s Grocery Store located at 4554 South Farm-to-Market 1329 (across the back side of the high school) in San Diego.

Alyza (girl): shirts - x-large or 1x; pants - 16/18 Shoes: 8 1/2

Delylah (girl): shirts - youth large or adult small; pants: 8; shoes 8 1/2

Tryna (girl): Shirts - youth large or adult small; pants 8; shoes 8

Tres (boy): shirts - adult medium; pants: 32x30; shoes 11

Marlynna (girl): shirts - adult small; pants - 2/3; shoes 8

JD (boy): shirts - adult large or x-large; pants 34x30; shoes 7

Soliz said arson was a possibility in the fire as the family had received threats stemming from a feud with another family. Neighbors told Soliz that they believe the fire started at the back of the residence.

State marshals were called to investigate.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Alice and Duval County ESD #2 assisted with the fire.