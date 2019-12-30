ROUND ROCK — Three restaurants in Williamson County have failed health inspections in the past two months, including one that had too many cockroaches to count, according to Williamson County and City Health District reports.

The three failing restaurants were Pacific Star Oyster Bar on West Palm Valley Boulevard in Round Rock, Swad Indian Vegetarian on Interstate 35 South in Round Rock and Salt N Pepper on East Whitestone Boulevard in Cedar Park, according to the district.

All three restaurants have since passed their followup inspections, the district said.

The manager at Pacific Star Oyster Bar could not be reached for comment Monday. Tejas Patel, a manager at Swad Indian Vegetarian, said the restaurant has corrected the violations listed in its inspection.

A manager at Salt N Pepper did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment.

A restaurant fails a health inspection if it receives a score of 30 points or more. Each infraction is scored differently.

Swad Indian Vegetarian at 1401 Interstate 35 South #220 failed an inspection on Dec. 17 by getting a score of 38, its report said. Its violations included having three unlabeled chemical spray bottles in the kitchen, keeping food at temperatures that were not cold enough, not providing hot water in hand washing sinks and allowing a small child in the kitchen, according to the health district report.

Pacific Star Oyster Bar at 351 West Palm Valley in Round Rock failed an inspection Dec. 10 with a score of 37. Its inspection report said it had too many live cockroaches to count throughout the restaurant, and also had rat feces in the dish area.

Other violations at Pacific Star included raw bacon stored on raw oysters, food not kept cold enough and no soap or paper towels at a hand washing sink at the restaurant’s bar, the report said.

Salt N Pepper at 1500 E. Whitestone Blvd. in Cedar Park got a failing score of 35 on its Nov. 22 inspection report.

One of its employees preparing food was licking his hand to taste the food he was preparing, the report said. Other violations included food not kept at cold enough temperatures, no hot water at a hand washing sink near a food preparation area and pest control products being used that were only meant for household use, the report said.