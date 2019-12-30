New lanes being considered for MoPac Boulevard (Loop 1) could speed up travel through South Austin in the coming years.

Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority engineers are working on an estimated $15 million plan that would add new lanes to a portion of MoPac between Barton Skyway and Loop 360.

According to preliminary estimates, the lanes could result in travel time savings between 10 and 15 minutes for a trip from 35th Street to Loop 360.

The first project would be to add an auxiliary lane at the Bee Cave Road entrance ramp of MoPac headed south that would stretch for one mile and connect with the Loop 360 North exit. This would prevent vehicles from having to merge too quickly into traffic when they get on the highway.

Additionally, the left exit onto Loop 360 South would become a mandatory, exit-only lane, which would allow engineers to widen the remaining part of the highway to create three lanes dedicated to the traffic continuing south on MoPac.

The mobility authority has already funded the preliminary environmental and engineering work for the project, but the board has not yet approved the total construction costs.

Once environmental assessments and engineering work is completed, staff will bring the plan, with a final dollar amount, to the board for approval, likely in the summer. Construction crews could begin work by the end of 2020, CTRMA engineering director Justin Word said.

Though the CTRMA normally works on toll projects, the new lanes would not require a toll.

"We are not going to the bond market for this project," said Dee Anne Heath, director of external affairs for CTRMA. "For a lot of our big projects we go to the bond market and pay back the debt with user fees. We do non-tolled projects, as well, and this is one of them."

Word said the project is not expected to disrupt traffic much, since most of the work would be done at night. If funded, he expects the new lanes will be completed by the end of 2021.