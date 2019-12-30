San Diego High School junior Sergio Guerra attended the Perfect Game National Underclass Showcase Main Event in Fort Myers, Florida over the holiday break.

Guerra, a catcher and shortstop for the Vaqueros is among 800 athletes who participated in the mega showcase that, to date, boasts 817 of its alumni selected in the major league baseball amateur draft and 124 of those drafted went on to make their major league debut.

The showcase features the country’s top baseball prospects that take part in the three-day event. In his second appearance at the event 17-year-old right-hander entered the showcase as a top 500 national prospect in the class of 2021 and ranked number 60 overall in the state of Texas.

Guerra enjoys meeting all his fellow prospects and seeing all the talented athletes that features players from Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Tennessee, and Texas.

"There’s a lot of good competition and it makes you want to work harder than them after seeing them play," Guerra said.

Guerra who has verbally committed to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, had a successful outing in the main event, seeing his catcher velocity improve from 84 miles per hour to 79 mph, his pop time also improved from 1.95 to 1.86. Another improvement was his throw across the infield that went from 90 mph recorded a year ago to 87 mph this year.

Many high school athletes attempt to take their athletic careers to the next level, whether it be on a collegiate level or a professional level. Sergio’s father, Pete Guerra, who himself was a 32nd round pick of the Indians in 1990, knows first hand the dedication needed.

"I tell him it takes strong work ethic and dedication and sacrifice. It’s what you do after practice that’s going to make you better, you’re going to get what you work for not what you wish for," Pete Guerra said.

As baseball season rapidly approaches the Guerra’s gain first hand knowledge of how Sergio compares to others at the showcase and use the event as means to address areas where he may need improvement. Guerra will use all the experience gained at the showcase to help the San Diego Vaqueros during his remaining two seasons in high school.