By Brian Bethel

Abilene Reporter-News

The disappearance of 13-year-old middle school student Hailey Dunn in Colorado City hits its nine-year anniversary this month with her father, Clint Dunn, still looking for answers.

"I feel like I'm left in the darkness because law enforcement is not communicating with me at all," said Clint Dunn, speaking via telephone this week. "... This needs to move forward."

Hailey's death remains unsolved, though her remains were found in 2013 in Scurry County.

Investigators named Shawn Adkins, the live-in boyfriend of Hailey's mother, Billie Jean Dunn, at the time of the teen's disappearance, the primary person of interest, according to Reporter-News archives. He has not been charged with a crime in the case.

Clint Dunn said Thursday that law enforcement officials had indicated to him that when a body was found, an arrest would be made.

"I want to know why that hasn't happened and who do I need to get in here to try to help," he said.

Clint Dunn has secured a private investigator, he said, and as tips are received, they are passed on to authorities.

But return replies are few, if any, he said.

"We don't even know who's got the case right now," he said. "... We've called everybody — the FBI, the Texas Rangers, (an investigator) that was over the case for so long in Scurry County. ... I just want to know why they haven't brought this to trial yet. Why hasn't there been a court date?"

Initial timeline

Billie Jean Dunn reported her daughter was missing to Colorado City police on Dec. 28, 2010.

According to Reporter-News archives, Adkins told law enforcement authorities that Hailey left her mother's house the day before. She allegedly told him she was planning to walk to her father’s house, then go to spend the night with a friend.

The teen did neither. Adkins is considered the last person to have seen her.

Searches immediately began for the missing girl, with law enforcement and the community working in tandem.

A January 2011 candlelight vigil for Hailey was attended by at least 750 people.

Police had a command center set up in town to serve as a headquarters for daily briefings, with officials, including the Texas Rangers, searching not just in town but in the county, according to Reporter-News archives.

Hailey initially was believed to be either a runaway or missing. Later, it was posited she was kidnapped.

Hailey's disappearance officially was dubbed a missing person case Jan. 3, 2011, according to Reporter-News archives.

Billie Jean Dunn and Adkins took polygraph tests in early January. The teen's mother later asked Adkins to leave her house.

In February 2011, authorities announced that almost 109,000 images described as child pornography, bestiality and of deviant acts were discovered on numerous electronic devices at the home of Billie Jean Dunn and that of Adkins' mother in Big Spring.

Billie Jean Dunn was arrested March 17, 2011, in Colorado City, acknowledging that she lied to police who came to her house to execute a search warrant on Adkins.

A lead in March 2012 provided some false hope, when a skeleton was found in Big Spring, about a mile from the home of Adkins's mother.

That set off speculation that the remains of Hailey had been discovered, but a few days later, authorities announced the skeleton was that of an unidentified male.

A vigil was held in Colorado City on Aug. 25, 2012, three days before what would have been Hailey's 15th birthday.

Remains found

In March 2013, remains were found near Lake J.B. Thomas in Scurry County, about 35 miles northwest of Colorado City.

Law enforcement officials eventually announced that the remains were those of Hailey.

In May of that year, more than 350 people came to Colorado Middle School, where Hailey was an eighth-grader, cheerleader, athlete and band member, to honor her memory.

But it wasn't until January 2017 that the teen's remains were released to her mother.

In that year, Billie Jean Dunn wrote on the Hope for Hailey Dunn Facebook page that "part of Hailey's journey is finally coming to an end."

On Dec. 24 of this year, the site was updated with the following:

"I love you daughter. You're always with me in celebration & times of despair. Merry Christmas my love. My baby forever."

In 2018, Mitchell County Sheriff Patrick Toombs said that because Hailey's remains were found in the neighboring county, "everything was transferred to Scurry County" via the Scurry County Sheriff's Office.

That same year, Scurry County District Attorney Ben Smith said that the case is still active.

"We have not forgotten about it, and we won't," he said at the anniversary of Hailey's disappearance last year.

Smith was unavailable for comment.

A father's frustration

Clint Dunn said he has been told the case's jurisdiction is part of the problem.

"Their hands are tied is what they literally told me," he said, referring to conversations about the case's status in Mitchell County.

"It's not their jurisdiction because the body was found in Scurry County and not Mitchell County," he said. "They're sitting there telling me on the phone that if it was in their hands that they would be going to court right away, that they would be setting the court date."

Clint Dunn said that for him, there is plenty of evidence to bring the case to trial as it is.

"We've been given all this information," he said. "Who's not pulling the trigger here? Who is not taking this to trial?"

While Clint Dunn said he longs for justice for his daughter, he admits he isn't sure what seeing the case actually go to trial might do to him emotionally.

"It might mess me up worse, and it might give me some sort of closure," he said. "I don't know. I know that there should be a public outrage over this. There should be people screaming with me, because this was an innocent person that was taken from us. She didn't do anything wrong, and the person that did it is still out there. I don't know who to scream at anymore."