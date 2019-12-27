Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative lowered its electric rate beginning this month, amounting to a $2.50 savings per month for the typical residential customer who consumes an average of 1,200 kilowatt hours monthly, the utility announced.

The average home in the U.S. consumed about 914 kilowatt hours per month in 2018, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

“This is great news for Bluebonnet’s members,” Bluebonnet’s board chairman Ben Flencher said. “Everyone at Bluebonnet works very hard to control costs. Rate reductions like this are especially beneficial when we can do so while maintaining the same high level of reliability and outstanding service to our members and communities.”

Bluebonnet’s general manager, Matt Bentke, said the utility’s board is committed to passing along savings to its members whenever possible, especially now with the winter months on the horizon.

Weather is the single biggest factor in energy consumption for residential customers, the utility said, though families and businesses can control how much energy they consume by tracking power use.

Bluebonnet members can keep track of their energy consumption and cost on the utility’s mobile app and website. The utility’s energy tracking tool allows customers to track consumption on a daily, or even hourly, basis.

To use the energy tracker tool on the utility’s website, customers must have set up an online account. Bluebonnet members may set up an account by registering on the website, bluebonnet.coop, and follow the directions. Members will need their account number and the name of the person responsible for the account.

Bluebonnet is one of the largest electric cooperatives in Texas, serving more than 103,000 meters in 14 Central Texas counties. Bluebonnet is the largest electric provider in Bastrop County.