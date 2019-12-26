Aaliah Solis

Parents: Luis and Roxanne Solis

Educational or Future Plans: I plan on attending Texas A&M Corpus Christi as a sophomore in college to major in Biology. Shortly after, I plan to transfer out to the University of Health Science in San Antonio to enroll into the Physician Assistant Program.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

HOSA, Operation Graduation, and National Honor Society

Accomplishments/ Honors:

Dean’s list, Hosa Skills USA, Top 10 percent (currently), Early College High School Student

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?

The best advice I have ever received was from my dad saying, “It’s not about what everyone else wants from you in life, it’s what you want to do and what’s going to make you happy. Just follow your heart.”

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years I see myself starting my career as a Physician Assistant.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

If I could change anything in the world it would be to end world poverty and make health care available to all classes. Most people in today’s society are living with the burden in deciding whether they should put food on the table for their family or purchase their medications. With that being said, statistics show that many individuals go without their meds in order

to make ends meet and end up worsening their health conditions in order to put their family first. If the health care system was equal and affordable to all, individuals around the world would be healthier and live a longer life.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

If I could invite 3 people to dinner they would be Ellen DeGeneres, Jeffree Star, and Drake. I would first invite Ellen DeGeneres because she is a very giving and humorous person. She gives many individuals hope when they are in need. Secondly, I would invite Jeffree Star because even though he had many obstacles to overcome in life he built an empire in the cosmetic industry and has many accomplishments that made him successful today. Lastly, I would invite Drake because he is an amazing artist.

Favorites

● Food: Chicken Alfredo

● Book: My Life In Black and White

● Movie: LOL

● Town in Texas: Galveston, Texas

● Vacation Spot: Los Angeles

