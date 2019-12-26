Alice police are investigating an incident of stranger danger that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 24 on the 300 block of East Fourth Street.

The incident occurred at approximately 3 p.m. According to police, an unknown man driving a white car stopped and offered a 7-year-old girl candy and attempted to get her into his vehicle. The unknown man told the girl that he knows her grandfather as a way to entice the child.

Police encourage parents to be aware of their children and to talk to them about stranger danger. They also urge everyone to report any and all suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately.