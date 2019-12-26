AJ Media Editorial Board

The city has a homelessness problem, and it seems to be having a difficult time comprehensively addressing the issue.

That’s at least publicly so far. Homelessness in Lubbock is not as pronounced as it is in many other cities of similar size. Despite that, finding a solution that mollifies all impacted parties has been elusive.

The issue exploded onto the city’s radar late last week during what was expected to be a routine zoning board meeting. A request for a zoning change for Open Door, a local organization dedicated to that part of the homeless population typically described as chronically homeless, sparked staunch resistance from local residents. They shared a number of stories of how people at Open Door have negatively impacted their neighborhood.

We understand homeowners’ concerns as well as local businessowners who have expressed the same sentiment about homeless people downtown, where most of the city’s services for the homeless are located.

This matter isn’t going away, and tasking local law enforcement with virtually all of the heavy lifting seems like a less than compassionate approach. The City Council put together a Homelessness Committee last summer to develop a series of recommendations to address the issue.

The committee’s findings were shared with the council a little more than a week ago, and the recommendations are intentionally overly broad. In many ways, the results were similar to a homelessness committee’s words to the council almost a decade ago.

The result then: The homeless were forcibly moved, but the root issue remained.

For its part, city officials seem to be averse to using public funds to construct a shelter. Such a move likely would prompt questions from a public certain the money could be used for other projects.

The committee’s four recommendations, according to our recent story, are: to enforce existing laws, adopt additional ordinances getting tougher on homelessness, create a permanent homeless advisory committee and create a diversion program. Those with boots on the ground on the issue suggest these things already are happening.

Of the four, a diversion program would require resources and, according to Councilwoman Latrelle Joy, keep people from going to jail and connecting them with needed resources. “It’s an alternative to taking someone straight to jail,” Joy said in our story. “Now, if that person says I don’t want any part of your diversion center, there’s not anything we can do about it. It has to be voluntary … We want part of the solution to be something other than going to jail.”

Putting a permanent advisory committee likewise is a good step, provided the group includes subject-matter experts and focuses time on ideas that have worked well in communities of similar size. This is a complicated matter where balancing health care, poverty, addiction, domestic violence and property owners’ rights will require a deft touch.

But it should be done for the 300 or so homeless people currently in the community. Incarceration should not be the default setting unless the homeless person involved is violating some ordinance that is a result of being homeless.

We appreciate Councilwoman Joy’s leadership on this issue and encourage the council to continue exploring all possibilities, including grant possibilities and federal funding, which could help bring about a stronger solution to a community issue that likely will only grow as Lubbock continues to grow.