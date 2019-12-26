Thursday forecast for Austin: Austinites heading back to work this morning following a family-filled holiday should take heed while a dense fog advisory remains in affect until 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service is reporting a quarter mile or less of visibility in the eastern two-thirds of South-Central Texas Saturday morning.

Meteorologists suggest drivers should slow down and use low beam headlights and fog lights while traveling in the area.

Once the fog clears Thursday morning, the forecast calls for mostly cloudy conditions with a high near 71 degrees.

Meteorologists expect patchy fog after 4 a.m. with overnight lows around 53 degrees. The conditions will be mostly cloudy, the forecast says.

Check out the extended forecast below from the weather service:

Friday: Patchy fog is expected before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy during the day with a 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m and highs near 72 degrees. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. The evening will be mostly cloudy with overnight lows around 58 degrees. There will be a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 p.m. and patchy fog after 4 a.m.

Saturday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. with highs near 71 degrees. There will be a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 a.m. The 90% chance of rain will continue after 7 p.m. with lows around 45 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny with a 40% chance of rain before 7 a.m. and a high near 61 degrees. West, northwest winds are expected to blow at around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Conditions will be mostly clear at night with a low around 35.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 62 degrees. The evening will be mostly clear with a low around 39.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of showers and a high near 57. There will be a 40% chance of showers at night, with a low around 41 degrees

New Year's Day: Mostly cloud with a 50% chance of showers and a high near 59 degrees.