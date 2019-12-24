STEPHENVILLE — Danielle Wallace scored a game-high 17 points for Class 4A No. 21-ranked Heritage High School’s girls, but it wasn’t enough as 4A No. 11 Stephenville pulled away for a 52-39 non-district win on Friday night.

Other scorers for HHS were Kylar Kenter with nine, Jerzie Bryant with seven, Elizabeth Schmidt with four and Elise Stafford with two.

The Jags (12-8) trailed 14-9 at the end of one and fell behind further, 26-14, at the half. HHS mounted a brief comeback to close the margin to 35-27 to start the fourth quarter.

Landri Withers led the Honeybees (16-4) with 13 points.

The Jags will participate in the Aggieland Invitational tournament beginning on Thursday with a first-round Division II game against Orangefield at 1 p.m. at A&M Consolidated High School in College Station.

The winner would play the Dallas Greenhill-Stephenville Huckabay winner at 8:30 p.m., while the two losers would play in the Division II Bronze Bracket at 5:30 p.m. Tournament games will run through Saturday.

Following the tournament, the Jags will travel to Glen Rose on New Year’s Eve for a non-district game at 12:15 p.m., then they will begin 2020 with a non-district game at Wylie East on Friday, Jan. 3 at noon. The Wylie East game will be their final tune-up for District 17-4A play, which starts Jan. 10 at Life Waxahachie.