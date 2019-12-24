RED OAK — The Class 5A No. 9-ranked Red Oak Lady Hawks won their second District 14-5A game in as many outings on Friday night as they rolled past the rival Midlothian Lady Panthers, 51-22.

The Lady Hawks (14-4, 2-0) took a 16-6 lead after the first eight minutes of play and never looked back as they widened their lead throughout the night.

Kadia Ward led Midlothian (10-9, 1-1) with seven and Maykayla Jackson with six. Elise Jones followed with four, Landri Schreier with three and Riley Crawford with two.

Deja Davis led the Lady Hawks with 14 points and Breanna Davis chipped in with a dozen. Other scorers were Makaila Brown with seven; Micah Cooper, Amyla Bowie and Mackenzie Taplin with four each; Aniyah Johnson with three; Halei Parks with two and Markeya Mack with one.

The Lady Panthers will compete in the M.T. Rice tournament at Waco Midway starting on Thursday.

District play will resume for the Lady Panthers next Friday evening, Jan. 3, as they head back down Interstate 35 for a game at Waco University at 6:15 p.m.