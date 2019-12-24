ARGYLE — The Heritage High School Jaguars led Class 4A No. 4-ranked Argyle by three points at the half on the road on Friday night, and were eyeing the possibility of a major upset victory. But the undefeated Eagles kicked into high gear in the third quarter and pulled away for a 52-41 non-district win to wrap up pre-holiday play.

Senior guard Jared Cantrell led the way with 14 points for the Jags (6-3), while junior Reggie Adams chipped in with a dozen. Other scorers included Jaydon Hogg with six, Gary Reed with three and Cody Hite, Greg Johnson and Hayden Wilson with two each.

Heritage held the upper hand for the first 16 minutes of the game, leading 12-11 at the end of the first period and inching out to a 24-21 advantage at halftime. But the Eagles outscored the Jags 19-6 in a pivotal third quarter to take control.

Nate Atwood scored 16 for Argyle (14-0), and Eli Valentino followed with 11.

Up next for Heritage is the Fredericksburg tournament, which will take place Friday and Saturday. The Jags will face San Antonio Kennedy at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, and will follow with a game against Georgetown at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, they’ll play Salado at noon and Graham at 3 p.m.

Following the tournament, the Jags will close out 2019 with a trip to China Spring for a New Year’s Eve game at 12:30 p.m. They will ring in the new year by hosting Athens next Friday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m.