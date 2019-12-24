AUSTIN

City announces

holiday closures

The city of Austin administrative offices and other municipal facilities will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday in observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day.

Trash, recycling, compost and yard trimmings collection for Austin Resource Recovery for residential collection customers will “slide” a day on Christmas and New Year’s. If a normal collection day falls on or after Wednesday or Jan. 1, or if it falls after the holiday in the same week, the collection will slide by one day. Wednesday collection slides to Thursday, and Thursday collection slides to Friday, and so on.

The Recycle and Reuse Drop-off Center will be closed Wednesday and Jan. 1. Hours for the rest of the week will not be affected.

City museums and recreation, cultural arts, nature and senior centers will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. On Dec. 31, all city museums and recreation, senior and cultural arts centers will close at 6 p.m. and be closed Jan. 1. All nature centers and the Zilker Botanical Gardens will close at 5 p.m. Dec. 31 and be closed Jan. 1.

On Tuesday and Dec. 31, all aquatics facilities will close at 4 p.m., except Barton Springs Pool, which will remain open but operate without lifeguards from 4 to 10 p.m. On Wednesday and Jan. 1, all aquatics facilities will be closed and Barton Springs Pool will operate with no lifeguards from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Final reservations and carts at GolfATX will be issued at noon and the driving range will close at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 31. The pro shop and concessions will close at 1:30 p.m. All golf courses and tennis centers will be closed Wednesday.

The Austin Public Library, Recycled Reads Bookstore and the Austin History Center will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The Austin Public Library, Recycled Reads Bookstore and the Austin History Center will close at 6 p.m. Dec. 31 and will be closed Jan. 1. The gift shop at the Central Library will be closed Tuesday through Thursday.

The Austin Animal Center will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The center will close at 5 p.m. Dec. 31 and will be closed Jan. 1.

BEE CAVE

Public Library to offer

parent-child workshop

The Bee Cave Public Library, 4000 Galleria Parkway, is accepting interest cards for its “1*2*3 PlaySmart” parent-child workshop through Jan. 3.

The workshop is five weeks with sessions on Wednesdays, Jan. 15 to Feb. 12, and is designed to support the role of parents as first teachers. It allows parents to play one-on-one with their toddler in specially designed environments and connects them to resource specialists in nutrition, health, literacy and child development.

The series is designed for children ages 18 months to 3 years and will be repeated in fall 2020. Attendees are asked to commit to all sessions.

Interested families must fill out an interest card at the library or email csweeny@beecavetexas.gov by Jan. 3, and selected participants will be notified by email by Jan. 7.

GEORGETOWN

Williamson EMS hosts

HeartSaver course Saturday

Williamson County Emergency Medical Services will offer American Heart Association CPR and first aid classes from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Classes will be offered at the Williamson County EMS North Campus, 3189 SE Inner Loop.

The early class, on first aid for adults, costs $30. The later class, on learning CPR and how to use an automated external defibrillator, costs $35. Classes together cost $45.

To register for one or both classes: bit.ly/1fhNSS0. To find the appropriate class, enter “Georgetown, TX” for the location, then enter the class date for start and end time.

American-Statesman staff