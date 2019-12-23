A-J Media

The Lubbock Police Department this week announced Lt. Marcus Wall recently graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy (FBINA) in Quantico, Virginia.

The FBI National Academy is a professional course of study for U.S. and International law enforcement leaders that serves to improve the administration of justice in police departments and agencies at home and abroad and to raise law enforcement standards, knowledge, and cooperation worldwide, according to a news release from LPD.

The academy’s mission is “to support, promote, and enhance the personal and professional development of law enforcement leaders by preparing them for the complex, dynamic, and contemporary challenges through innovative techniques, facilitating excellence in education and research, and forging partnerships throughout the world.”

For 10 classroom-hour weeks, these officers completed undergraduate and/or graduate college courses in the following areas: law, behavioral science, forensic science, understanding terrorist mindsets, leadership development, communication and health/fitness.

Wall has been with the Lubbock Police Department since February 2005. He currently serves as a lieutenant in the Patrol Bureau.

Other members of the LPD Command Staff who have attended the National Academy include:

· Chief Floyd Mitchell

· Assistant Chief Jerry Brewer

· Assistant Chief Neal Barron

· Capt. James Shavers

· Capt. Jon Tutino

· Lt. Chris Powe

· Lt. Rob Mayne