25 years ago:

MEXICO CITY - The Mexican currency collapsed Thursday, losing one-fifth of its value, and the Mexican stock market fluctuated wildly in frantic trading after President Ernesto Zedillo’s government stunned international financial markets and his nation by permitting the peso to float freely against the U.S. dollar.

50 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Congress passed and sent to the White House Saturday a bill authorizing $5 billion for the next two years to carry on the anti-poverty program.

75 years ago:

ROME - Canadian troops of the Eighth Army, pushing ahead against strong opposition, have established a front more than five miles wide along the east bank of the Senio River northeast of Faenza.

100 years ago:

Mr. and Mrs. Jno Moore left Tuesday for several points south to spend the holidays.