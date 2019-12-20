Marijuana, cocaine and a firearm were confiscated Friday, Dec. 20 in a vehicle that was parked on the side of the road. The seizure sent Jose Roel Garcia Jr. to the Jim Wells County jail.

At approximately 3:32 a.m., JWC deputies made contact with the 32-year-old on Highway 44 and County Road 133. When they made contact with Garcia deputies observed a bag of marijuana on the center console.

Garcia was asked to step out of the vehicle several times. When he stepped out of the vehicle a bag of cocaine fell out of the vehicle, sheriff officials said.

The cocaine had a total weight of 115.6 grams and he had 0.5 ounces of marijuana. He was also found to be in possession of Xanax pills. The firearm was located in the vehicle during the roadside interview. Deputies also seized more than $100 in cash.

“Regarding drug arrests and investigations, our narcotics and patrol division have been working very hard. Narcotics division has been very active in making drug arrests because of their experience in the narcotics and drug enforcement,” Sheriff Daniel Bueno said. “Just because it’s a holiday doesn’t mean we stop. We continue enforcing and making arrests.”

“The (deputies) are out there. They continue to do what needs to be done,” Lt. Felix Saenz said. “They’re out there.”

Garcia was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.