Two Texas lawmakers want the state to reevaluate rules that allow private companies to disconnect customers’ electricity in response to a Gannett/American-Statesman investigation that found providers cut off power to millions of Texans during dangerously hot summer months.

Texas Sens. José Menéndez, D-San Antonio, and Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo, who sit on the Senate Business and Commerce Committee, which oversees electricity regulators, said they want to hold public hearings on the Texas Public Utility Commission’s disconnection policies, which haven’t been updated since 2013.

"How can we as a state prepare for future summers so people don’t lose their power when it can endanger their lives?" Menéndez said. "Extreme heat is a growing reality that we all need to come to grips with."

Zaffirini said she planned to discuss the issue at the committee’s Feb. 6 meeting on electricity issues.

"The Public Utility Commission of Texas should do whatever it can legally not only to ensure that private and public utilities are compliant with existing state laws regarding disconnections, but also to investigate whether those laws are adequate to protect public health," Zaffirini said. "The Senate Committee on Business and Commerce should investigate the issue of rising summertime disconnections and ensure adequate safeguards are in place to prevent needless tragedies."

The lawmakers’ call follows a six-month Gannett/American-Statesman investigation that found a 117% increase between 2009 and 2018 in summertime disconnections for Texans who couldn’t afford their electric bills in the two-thirds of the state served by private electric companies.

During that decade, more than 100 Texans died of heat-related causes inside their homes, and thousands of others suffered heat-related medical emergencies, the investigation found. Two Dallas residents were found dead after their power was cut off and dozens of other residents who couldn’t afford their bills died while rationing their electricity, according to death records from seven medical examiner offices across the state.

Tim Morstad, associate state director of advocacy and outreach at AARP Texas, applauded the lawmakers’ push for hearings.

"It’s high time to revisit the rules and see if Texans are being adequately protected," he said. "This is something the state needs to keep a much closer tab on. We need to have a full accounting of who is being disconnected and why and what happens. The health and safety of Texans hangs in the balance."

Morstad also called on regulators at the PUC to regularly report disconnection data to lawmakers and the public, a practice the agency stopped in 2009.

State regulators have taken no steps to rein in the rising disconnection numbers and have not studied the public health impact of cutting power to so many residents during increasingly sweltering summer months. Temperatures during Texas summers have soared alongside the disconnections. The last decade has been the state’s hottest on record. The newspaper’s investigation found the summertime disconnections hit vulnerable Texans hardest, causing suffering for elderly and medically infirm persons as well as families with infant children.

Texas regulators point to state climate protections that prohibit disconnections during heat advisories, which are declared by the National Weather Service during periods of extreme temperatures.

But advocates say that’s insufficient. The state’s rules let private companies cut electricity on a Round Rock woman when temperatures hit 102 degrees. In Laredo, a customer was legally cut off on a day when temperatures reached 106, according to complaints obtained by the newspaper.

Experts warn that temperatures higher than 95 degrees can pose health risks for vulnerable people without electricity.

Instead of boosting protections as summer temperatures have soared, state regulators have reduced their help to those who struggle to afford electricity. Earlier this decade, as energy disconnections approached 1 million per summer in deregulated areas of the state, lawmakers eliminated a state utility assistance program that provided tens of millions of dollars per year in direct utility assistance to needy Texans.

Menéndez said he would like to explore alternatives to the now-defunct Lite Up Texas program. "I’m not saying that the bills shouldn’t be paid. I understand investments have to be recouped, but maybe we can come up with a way we can all pitch in," he said.

Among the factors driving Texas disconnections is the state’s use of prepaid electricity plans. The plans, aimed at low-income customers, allow quick power cutoffs — in as little as one day — if a resident fails to maintain a prescribed balance. The plans are widely used in Texas, though regulators don’t track how many prepaid customers get disconnected.

The investigation also found that private electricity providers have cut power to at least 428 residents who should be shielded from disconnections because of chronic health conditions, such as multiple sclerosis.

While Texas cities like Austin and San Antonio have maintained their traditional municipally owned electric utilities, most of the state gets its power from private companies in a competitive marketplace. The PUC oversees the rules that govern private companies and investigates customer complaints and allegations of wrongdoing.

Disconnection rates are higher in the deregulated marketplace compared with municipal electric utilities, which PUC officials and experts say is due, in part, to the structure of the competitive marketplace. Municipal systems don’t face the same profit or competitive pressures as private companies, so they can absorb unpaid bills when setting new rates and provide customers with extended deferred payment plans. Private companies cannot as easily absorb unpaid debt and are more likely to use disconnections as a way to limit debt, experts say.

The intersection of utility policy and climate change also has gotten attention from Congress, where the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology is considering a hearing on the impact of extreme heat on vulnerable communities.

"Utility companies need to show more compassion when it comes to better protecting their low-income customers from potentially dangerous summertime disconnections," said U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, the Dallas Democrat who leads the committee.