Jim Wells County deputies recently recovered a stole ATV and trailer after a short investigation.

According to Lt. Felix Saenz, the ATV and trailer were stolen on Thursday, Dec. 12 from a residence on County Road 473.

The victim’s brother was in the Green Acres area when he saw the stolen ATV. He immediately contacted the sheriff’s department. Deputies were able to recover the stolen property.

“Again this is possible because of the continuous efforts of the department and the citizens. Together, we are combating these kinds of crimes,” Sheriff Daniel Bueno said.

An arrest was not made in the case. The stolen property was returned to its owner and the case is still under investigation.