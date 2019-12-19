By Pete Garcia, AISD Multi-Media Specialist

The Saenz Elementary School Superstars Running Team has chalked up some miles, and its young runners have competed in several events this school year.

The Superstars Running Team is coached by coaches Robert Snyder and Kim Kubala, and its main sponsor is ACE Recertification & Services, LLC.

The team is having 13 runners compete in the St. Elizabeth School 5K Run in March and 16 runners compete in the Ben and Friends 5K. Six runners ran in the Sal’s Journey of Hope 5k. They were sponsored by Cross Fit and Mark Dominguez. Seven runners competed in the Colton Rusk Memorial 5K. Saenz Elementary PTA sponsored the team in that event.

Saenz Superstars Running Team

Fourth Grade: Angeleen Aguilar, Llario Asevedo, Kayden Buentello, Pedro Buentello, Zahary Chapa, Gabrel DeLosSantos, Juliana Farias, Uriah Flores, Tyler Hernandez, Mya Lozano, Averie Rios, Destanie Rodriguez and Damien Varela.

Third Grade: Alex Aguilar, Joshua Contreras, Cami Cortez, Kaleigh Cruz, Jennaveacia Delarosa, Justin Flores, Arin Gonzalez, Enrique Luis, Julian Olivo, Ayden Ramos, Brandon Rios, Kevyn Selvera-Gonzalez and Jose Tafoya.

Second Grade: Christopher Aguilar, Jensan Bueno, Joaquin Cortez, Eathan Gomez, Maddison Luera, Devin Melo, Achilles Rodriguez, Jesus Rosas-Castillo, Arturo Ruiz and Alana Serna.

If you would like to help the Saenz Elementary School Superstars Running Team, call Snyder or Kubala at (361) 664-4981.