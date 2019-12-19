A jury found 57-year-old Roberto Hirineo Rodriguez guilty on a 2014 continuous sexual assault of a child case on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Rodriguez’s trial began Monday and was sentenced to 30 years in a Texas prison.

In 2014, Rodriguez’s step-granddaughter, who was approximately 8-years-old at the time of the incident, made an outcry to a family member who immediately reported the incident to the Alice Police Department. The investigation began and the grand jury indicted him in 2015.

Rodriguez must serve every day of his 30 year sentence, according to District Attorney Carlos Garcia.

Rodriguez is not eligible for parole. However, he has the right to appeal his sentence.

Rodriguez was represented by Attorney Joel Resendez. Resendez told the judge that a 30 year sentence for his client was about the same as a life sentence considering Rodriguez’s age.

Rodriguez was taken to the Jim Wells County jail where he will remain until his transfer to a Texas prison.