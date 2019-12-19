SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Four people were injured Wednesday night during a shooting outside a mall in San Antonio, Texas, authorities said.

San Antonio Police Department officials said in a statement that officers responded about 8:46 p.m. to the South Park Mall on the city's south side and found four people who had suffered gunshot wounds. Two people were transported to the hospital in serious condition. Two others had non-life-threatening injuries.

Shots were fired outside of the mall, and an active shooter response was not needed, authorities said. Witnesses reported three suspects shot the victims outside the mall, jumped in a black Dodge Charger and fled, police said.

Police did not say what led to the shooting or whether anyone was arrested. An investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.