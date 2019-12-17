With the addition of new campuses on two grade tiers starting in 2020, the Sherman Independent School District has been looking at remapping its attendance zones.

The maps were one of the key pieces to the district’s Transition 2020 plan, which includes the opening of the new Sherman High School and the effects it will have throughout the district. The middle school zones are scheduled to go into effect for the 2020 school year, with the elementary schools transitioning the following year.

The SISD board of trustees approved new attendance zone maps for its elementary and middle school campuses Monday night in preparation for the 2020 and 2021 school years.

“These are tricky matters to manage both for the public and our district, but we are doing this in relation to feedback and trying to mitigate the impact to our students,” Board President Tim Millerick said at Monday’s meeting.

The district held six meetings to discuss the proposed changes with parents throughout November at school campuses in order to give information and get feedback.

One change to the elementary school map was made between the informational meetings and Monday’s final draft. While Dillingham initially was proposed to cover much of the northeastern sections of the city, the northern-most areas were transferred to Neblett Elementary School during the final version.

Bennett said the area, which is home to about 80 students, was moved to Neblett as the district considers opening a magnet school at Dillingham.

Other changes seemed to be in response to criticism the district received regarding the proposed changes. During the meetings several parents raised concerns regarding the effects moving schools will have on their children.

Bennett said the district is reviewing its transfer policy to see if it can be revised and allow some students to transfer to their original schools. While the district has set criteria for in-district transfers, officials are considering the addition of another type of transfer for those specifically impacted by the transition.

Another idea that the district is considering is to allow students to transfer to their new school a year early to ease the district-wide transition.

Officials are also considering grandfathering in students affected by the transition to allow them to finish at their current campus, but Bennett stressed that these options would hinge on space availability at each campus.

The opening of the high school will allow the district to reopen the current facility as Sherman Middle School — the district’s second middle school. The change will also eliminate the need for an intermediate school and allow Dillingham Intermediate to convert to being the district’s largest elementary school.

Other changes that impacted the decision to rezone the district included moves to open a second dedicated pre-kindergarten school at the Perrin Learning Center and the decision to close Jefferson Elementary in a cost-savings and consolidation decision.

“We need to make sure — and we’ve said this all along — that we efficiently utilize our facilities,” Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Tyson Bennett said. “So, even though it is not a preference to move away from Jefferson being an elementary by any means, we have to make sure we are efficiently using our facilities.”

The elementary school zones were set up to directly feed into the two middle school zones in a way that would keep each campus together through transition rather than split the campuses in half.