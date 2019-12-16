CYPRESS — The Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians saw their 9-game winning streak end in the Houston Methodist Cy-Hoops Invitational semifinals, but salvaged third place in the tournament with a victory later on Saturday.

The Class 6A No. 8-ranked Indians met their match against No. 7 Dickinson early Saturday at the Berry Center, falling by the score of 75-60.

The Indians (15-3) bounced back later in the afternoon and, despite playing without leading scorer CJ Noland, beat Cypress-Fairbanks in the third-place game, 66-57. The Indians led by as much as 20 points in the opening quarter and coasted the rest of the way.

Jalen Lake took up the scoring slack and poured in 28 points, including four 3-pointers. BJ Francis added 15 points and six assists, and Sammy Kaoud started in Noland’s place and gave the Tribe a board boost with nine rebounds to go with nine points. The Runnin’ Indians outrebounded Cy-Fair, 32-28.

Noland left the early game against Dickinson in the first half with no points, but once again his teammates stepped up. Francis finished with six 3-pointers and 28 total points, while Lake wound up with 15. But the Indians couldn’t stop Dickinson’s Tramon Mark, who finished with 29 points for the Gators.

The Indians were able to keep the game close for a half, trailing 21-16 after one and 37-32 at the break. But Dickinson began to pull away in the third quarter and took a 54-42 edge into the fourth.

Dickinson (10-5) went on to lose to 5A No. 1 Lancaster in overtime, 74-72, in the championship game.

The Runnin’ Indians reached the semifinals with a 71-52 win against 6A No. 18 Arlington Bowie on Friday afternoon. WHS trailed early, 17-13, but used a 23-point second quarter to surge into a 5-point halftime lead. The Indians took a 55-43 edge into the fourth period.

The Indians will play the Volunteers (13-3) a second time during the Christmas holiday break, on Dec. 28 at Bowie.

The Runnin’ Indians return home to Mike Turner Gymnasium on Friday night after nearly a month away, but it won’t be easy with a contest against 6A No. 17-ranked Lewisville (8-6).