One of Stephenville’s newest non-profit organizations, Anything’s Paws-ible Stephenville, received a big boost from The Show in the form of a $20,000 donation.

“Anything’s Paws-ible is one of the newest charities in our town and will bring therapy dogs to our most at-risk population - our children,” Kim Andrae said in an email to the E-T. “Partnering with local schools to provide essential services, Anything’s Paws-ible is set to have a huge impact in our community and offer additional services not currently available. The Show was graciously able to donate $20,000 to get this program advanced.”

The Show is held in conjunction with Rodeo Heritage Week each year.

Its mission is to shine a light on an organization in Erath County.

“Working to help make our community aware of these organizations is something we strive for,” Andrae said. “We are a standalone event, we raise our contributions at our event held in September in addition to promoting everyone to shop local.”

Tickets to The Show go on sale the Tuesday after Labor Day.

For more information, contact one of the committee members: Kim Andrae, Jodi Clements, Chandra Andrew, Jodee Lucero, Carie Decker, Carly Elford, Jody Volf and Brooke Brooks.