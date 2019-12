Environmental Inspections conducted by the Lubbock Environment Health Department during the week that ended Dec. 12.

NO CRITICAL VIOLATIONS

• AFC Sushi, 8010 Frankford Ave.

• Ambrosia Catering, 4208 Boston Ave.

• Bahama Bucks, 7718 Milwaukee Ave. Ste. 1105

• Chick-fil-A, 3210 W Loop 289

• CVS/Pharmacy No. 8340, 6420 19th St.

• Grace Medical Center, 2412 50th St.

• One Stop, 301 N. University Ave.

• Quick Track No. 65, 3402 98th St.

• Sisters Nutrition, 5015 University Ave. Ste. 8-4

• Yesway No. 1125, 4609 Ave. A

ONE CRITICAL VIOLATION

• Buffalo Wild Wings No. 3149, 8212 University Ave. – observed damaged gasket on reach-in cooling unit. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Monterey Concession Stand, 3211 41st St. – observed food manager certification not posted to the public at the time of inspection. Corrected by 01/03/20.

• Albarran’s, 7720 Milwaukee Ave. – observed inadequate dish-sanitation. Note: this is a repeat violation. Repeat violation fee was issued.

• Burger King No. 6003 W. 19th St. – observed sanitizer testing at toxic levels. Corrected on site.

TWO OR MORE CRITICAL VIOLATIONS

• Stripes No. 5208, 1520 SE Loop 289 – observed dusty fan covers in walk-in cooling unit. Observed soiled shelves and cooling unit storing milk. Corrected on site.

• Stripes No. 2442, 806 34th St. – observed soiled fan covers. Observed soiled area under ice cream shelf. Corrected by next routine inspection. Observed mop not properly air drying. Corrected on site.

• Texas Taco Co., 4601 S Loop 289 – observed inadequate date-marking systems. Observed cardboard boxes storing oil found on floor. Corrected on site.

• Firehouse Subs, 5027 Milwaukee Ave. – cold hold food held at improper temperatures. Corrected on site. Observed food manager certification not posted to the public at the time of inspection. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Permian Stop No. 3566, 2501 82nd St. – observed soiled soda nozzles. Corrected on site. Observed no posting of employee handwashing advisories in restroom. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Stripes No. 5208, 1520 SE Loop 289 – observed no paper towels at hand sink. Observed containers stacked while wet. Corrected on site. Observed damaged seal on warmer. Observed soiled area under shelves, hot holding unit and in walk-in freezer. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Sonic Drive-in No. 3944, 101 N. University Ave. – observed three-compartment sink drain leaking onto floor and in need of repair. Corrected by 12/6/19. Observed hole in ceiling above storage room. Observed men’s restroom door not self-closing. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• The Lobby by Sugar Browns, 1500 Broadway – observed hot hold food being held at improper temperatures. Observed utensils being stored in hand sink. Advised: hand sink is for handwashing only. Corrected on site.

• Stripes No. 2254 (Laredo Taco Co.), 403 Ave. Q – observed sharply dented cans. Observed containers stacked while wet. Observed mop not properly air drying. Corrected on site. Observed soiled vent above dish-sanitation area. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Georgio‘s Pizza, 1018 Broadway – observed inadequate date-marking systems. Observed mop not properly air drying. Corrected on site. Observed holes in the walls, floors and ceiling areas in need of repair. Observed soiled ice reflector panel. Observed damaged wall behind hand sink. Observed damaged coving in kitchen area. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Pizza Hut No. 026247, 305 Frankford Ave. Ste. 700 – observed improper storage of toxic items. Observed mop not properly air drying. Corrected on site. Observed torn gaskets on reach-in cooling units. Observed soiled vents over walk-in cooling unit and throughout facility. Observed soiled fan cover in walk-in cooling unit. Observed soiled shelves in proofer. Observed heavy ice buildup and walk-in freezer. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Denny’s No. 6675, 607 Ave. Q – observed possible cross-contamination. Observed improper employee handwashing. Observed boxes stored on floor of walk-in freezer. Corrected on site. Observed damaged grout in kitchen area. Observed soiled exterior of cold hold unit. Observed torn gasket on cooling unit. Observed containers stacked while wet. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Sonic Drive-in No. 3736, 1901 34th St. – observed possible cross-contamination. Observed heavy grease buildup on pans. Observed containers stacked while wet. Observed single-service items being used as scoop. Observed improper storage of single-service items. Observed peeling plastic on door frame of reach-in cooling unit. Corrected on site. Observed urinal in employee restroom covered with plastic bag in need of repair. Corrected by 12/13/19. Observed spill on wall in walk-in cooling unit. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Buffalo Wild Wings No. 3149 (Food Service), 8212 University Ave. – observed improper storage of kitchen utensils. Observed improper employee handwashing. Observed damaged food storage containers and utensils. Observed multiple employee beverages stored throughout kitchen. Corrected on site. Observed multiple missing ceiling tiles. Observed missing light shield under vent hood. Observed multiple unsound ceiling tiles. Observed multiple holes in ceiling around conduit and tubing. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Cancun Mexican Restaurant, 7905 University Ave. – observed possible cross-contamination. Observed inadequate labeling systems. Observed improper storage of toxic items. Observed sanitizer testing at toxic levels. Observed damaged lemon squeezer with peeling paint. Observed rock chicken thawing improperly. Corrected on site.

• Tech Café, 2611 E Slaton Road – observed inadequate dish-sanitation. Observed soiled utensil container. Corrected by 12/09/19. Observed sharply dented cans. Observed improper employee handwashing. Corrected on site. Observed no seal on three-compartment sink. Observed dusty fan covers in kitchen and dish-sanitation area. Observed soiled floors under shelves, under icemaker and under dish-sanitation area. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Farmhouse, 7718 Milwaukee Ave. – observed hot hold food held at improper temperatures. Observed possible cross-contamination. Observed dish-sanitation machine sanitizing at inadequate levels and in need of repair. Observed sanitizer testing at toxic levels. Observed employee beverages with no lids or straws and personal items stored on prep table. Corrected on site. Observed walk-in cooling unit unable to maintain adequate temperatures at the time of inspection. Corrected by 12/05/19.

• Jimmy’s Egg, 6253 Slide Road – observed improper employee handwashing. Corrected on site. Observed sanitizer testing at toxic levels. Observed no certified food manager on site at the time of inspection. Observed several kitchen employees with no food handler certification at the time of inspection. Observed no chemical test strips on site at the time of inspection. Observed damaged kitchen utensils. Corrected by 02/12/19. Observed food manager certification not posted to the public at the time of inspection. Observed no posting of employee handwashing advisories in restroom. Note: this is a repeat violation. Corrected by 03/02/20.

• Yesway No. 1125, 4609 Ave. A – observed spoiled chicken salad with no date-mark available for consumption. Observed several containers with no date-mark. Observed inadequate date-marking systems. Observed no tip-sensitive thermometer for cooked foods. Observed no thermometer in cooling units. Observed no soap or paper towels at hand sink. Corrected on site. Observed soiled microwave. Observed soiled floor in walk-in freezer. Observed soiled racks on shelf for dish-sanitation and storage areas. Observed dusty vents. Observed holes in ceiling in kitchen area. Observed greasy vent hood. Observed missing and damaged tiles in kitchen area. Observed damaged grout. Observed mop not properly air drying. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• China Star Asian Buffet, 1919 50th St. – observed possible cross contamination. Observed sharply dented cans. Observed buckets catching leak from dish-sanitation area overflowing onto floor. Note: a permanent solution will be required if issue continues. Observed cooked chicken and cooked beef in walk-in cooling unit without date-marks. Observed inadequate date-marking systems. Observed damaged food storage containers. Observed box of noodles stored on floor of dry storage. Observed improper storage of kitchen utensils. Observed unlabeled container storing dry food items. Observed mop not properly air drying. Corrected on site. Observed hole in the wall by storage area. Corrected by 06/03/20. Observed soiled floors under storage racks. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Slim Chickens No. 10401, 5508 Fourth St. – observed cold hold food held at improper temperatures. Observed sharply dented cans available for consumption. Observed improper storage of toxic items. Observed inadequate date-marking systems. Observed damaged kitchen utensils. Observed improper storage of wiping clothes. Observed containers stacked while wet. Corrected on site. Observed damaged seal on reach-in cooling units. Observed mop not properly air drying. Observed soiled walls and floor in kitchen area. Observed damaged seal behind handwashing station. Observed dusty vents throughout kitchen area. Observed damaged tiles behind kitchen area. Observed damaged seals on reach-in cooling unit. Corrected by next routine inspection. Observed cooling unit not maintaining adequate temperatures at the time of inspection. Observed no thermometer for cooling units. Corrected by 12/15/19.