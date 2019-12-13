In approximately 30 days former Alice police Officer Sgt. Enrique Saenz will know the outcome of his arbitration hearing. The hearing, which started Monday, Dec. 9, is to determine if Saenz's termination from the Alice Police Department was the appropriate disciplinary action after a third party internal investigation was conducted.

Saenz was fired from his position at the Alice PD in September after a third party internal investigation. In March, the City of Alice was alerted by FBI that the department's system was part of a breach that began in the Eastern part of the nation and that Saenz had used his law enforcement access of LexisNexis Accurint to illegally search individuals that had no connection to a law enforcement case.

The hearing discussed two issues; the call out/ call back time and the misuse of LexisNexis Accurint, a law enforcement tool used by Alice PD.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, Saenz and Alice Police Chief Aniceto “Cheto” Perez took the witness chair.

Saenz told the city that the call out/call back issue is a part of the collective bargaining the Alice Police Officer’s Association has with the City of Alice. He and many other officers, who testified earlier in the week, said they used the two hour time allowed to collect if they are called out to an incident when they are not on-duty; a practice that several officers testified is policy. One of the main issues Attorney Ric Navarro asked witnesses is if that policy is used when they receive phone calls that may last just a few minutes and never actually go to the scene of the crime.

The second issue was centered around whether or not Saenz misused his access to LexisNexis Accurint.

Saenz testified that he didn’t recall exactly why he used the LexisNexis Accurint system to search up Alice Mayor Jolene Vanover and Newell Atkinson, an Alice business man who has voiced his opinion about the civil service for Alice police officers.

Saenz's CLEAT attorney Celeste Roberson stated that Saenz didn’t actually search Vanover or Atkinson’s names in the system. She told the court that Saenz was searching a business when Vanover's name popped up along with other possible relationships and an unknown phone number was searched when Atkinson’s name popped up.

When Chief Perez took the witness chair, he told Roberson that he did not know that the officers, specifically those in the Criminal Investigation Division and the Narcotics Division, would use the collective bargaining policy. Perez, who has been with the department for more than 30 years, did say that, recently, he had one officer remove the two hour call out/call back time once.

Roberson reminded him that as a supervisor he had signed off to several officers' time sheets that did have the collective bargaining policy on them. She asked why was Saenz the only officer being investigated for the policy when witnesses stated many of the officers use the policy.

For two days of the hearing, both City Attorney Navarro and Saenz's Attorney Roberson questioned Mary Haselroad, the third party investigator. During her testimony, she stated that she gathered evidence and spoke to several people including FBI Agent Gregory Brown and Alice police officers. However, when asked, by Attorney Roberson, about certain evidence and audio recordings that was not in evidence she replied that she had not recording all of her interviews.

On the final day of the hearing, the attorney's heard from Vanover about her interviews with local newspaper and television about the situation after she discovered about her name in the investigation. Attorney Roberson entered into evidence the two interviews.

Vanover said that she was scared for her credit because Saenz had her personal information such as her social security number and she did not know what or how it would be used without her knowledge. Roberson told Vanover that Saenz did not have her personal information and that the only people who had her social security number, and was “putting it out there” was the city as part of the investigation.

Vanover told Attorney Navarro that the only reason she could think that Saenz would search her name around Nov. 30, 2017 was because she had filed a lack of no confidence grievance against the former Alice police Chief and the department. However, that grievance was filed Dec. 3 via e-mail to the City Manager.

Roberson also called to investigators to the stand on Thursday. Investigator Kelly Isaacks, who recently retired from the Corpus Christi Police Department after 30 plus years in law enforcement, took the stand and told the attorneys that Investigator Haselroad was incomplete, bias and was missing certain evidence.

Investigator Isaacks also stated that if she or her supervisors at CCPD would have received Investigator Haselroad's findings they would have rejected it.

Arbitrator, Honorable Lori LaConta is expected to make a decision in approximately 30 days.