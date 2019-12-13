The Coastal Bend Community Foundation (CBCF) announces the opening of its online scholarship application process effective December 15. Students are encouraged to apply by visiting the Foundation’s website at www.cbcfoundation.org and clicking on the “Scholarship” button followed by the “CBCF Scholarship Application”.

Students from the Foundation’s seven- county service area of Aransas, Bee, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio are eligible to apply. The application period runs through March 1, 2020.

CBCF currently administers 100 scholarship funds and awarded over $577,000 in scholarships in 2019. Students who submit the ONLINE CBCF SCHOLARSHIP application will be applying for 80 different scholarships through the one application.

For more information about college scholarships, please visit the website at www.cbcfoundation.org or call Nicole Ross, Program Director, at 361-882-9745.