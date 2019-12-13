The Banquete National Junior Honors Society (NHS) implemented and executed their fall service project during the morning at the Robstown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and later afternoon at the Alice La Vida Bueno Adult Day Care Center Fri. Dec.13.

Twenty-nine of the top honored eight-grade Banquete students in academics, characteristic, scholarship and leadership brought their donated collections to bring Christmas to the under served populations in the community.

Students donated their time and leadership in Chalupa as well as candy, cookies, hand knitted scarves, gloves, socks and toiletries.

NHS Sponsor and Math and Robotics teacher Rachel Medrano said, "I'm only here to explain the rules and help with questions -this was totally implemented and executed by the the NHS team; this group is the best of best in all areas of honors that makes a NHS Team.“