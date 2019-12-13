Alice Municipal Court will have court on Tuesday, Dec. 17 with Judge Edelia Gonzalez-Lemon presiding. Offenses range from assault to speeding in a school zone.
Some of the cases are:
* Delia Almaraz for theft
* Beatrice Zapata Campos for unrestrained child under 8 years of age or 4 feet 9 inches tall
* Roy L. Chapa for speeding in a school zone 33 miles per hour in a 20 mph zone
* Genevive Garcia for assault
* Dalyla Lynn Reyes for minor in possession of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia
*Cisco Roberto Rodriguez for possession of drug paraphernalia
* Mateo Andres Villarreal for possession of drug paraphernalia
Reminder these are just some of the cases for Tuesday.