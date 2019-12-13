Christmas is here and we are feeling festive, so we compiled a list of holiday-themed spirits to get you in the – ahem – holiday spirit.

1. Fuzzy’s - A popular drink around this time of year at Fuzzy’s is the frozen cranberry margarita. This 18-oz beverage is $6 and the fresh cranberry juice makes this a perfect drink for Christmas.

2. Chili’s - Chili’s is featuring the Blitzen Rita, a $5 margarita available in the month of December. The Blitzen Rita is berry-fused with hints of blackberry and strawberry. To top it off, the drink comes with a stir stick that has a cute little reindeer wearing an ugly sweater on top. And the best part? You can take the stir stick home with you.

3. Agave/The Purple Goat – These two restaurants are definitely in the holiday spirit, serving over 15 Christmas-themed drinks. Some of their drinks include an Apple Cider Mojito, made with apple cider, fresh mint and house rum; Pumpkin Spice White Russian featuring pumpkin pie spice, fresh cream house vodka, Kahlua, whip cream and chocolate sauce; Caramel Apple Mule that comes with absolute vodka, homemade caramel and cider and Cider Rita, which is house tequila with fresh cider. Customers also have the choice of hot cocoa or coffee with Spicy Snowman, which is fireball and Shiver Me Timbers, which is Captain Morgan. These drinks will definitely send your taste buds into overdrive!

4. Hearsay Wine Bar: Wine isn’t the only thing on the menu at this newly-opened upscale lounge. They are also offering a couple of Christmas beers – Karbach Yule shoot your eye out and Saint Arnold Christmas ale – to wet your palette.