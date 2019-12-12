Mya Jo Cruz

Parents: Joe and Priscilla Cruz

Education or Future Plans: After graduating high school, I plan on studying speech pathology at the University of Texas at Austin.

Clubs and Officer Positions: Lady Coyote Athletics, Cheer Manager, National Honor Society Member (2018-2019), National Honor Society Historian, Operation Graduation, Teen Outreach Program

Accomplishments/Honors: Top 5 percent of the Class of 2020, Female Athlete of Character, Most Outstanding Teen Award, Most Photogenic, Homecoming Junior Duchess, Homecoming Senior Princess

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?

“Make it happen, shock everyone.” -my little sister Cyan

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years, I see myself in graduate school after receiving my bachelor’s degree.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

If I could change anything about this world, it would be child abuse. Every year, more than 3 million reports of child abuse are made in the United States. It is a heart-breaking epidemic that we must put an end to.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner who would it be and why?

Ellen Degenerous because she is compassionate towards others. Steve Harvey because he has a good sense of humor. David Dobrik because he is my favorite youtuber.

Favorites:

Food - sushi

Book - If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Movie- Lilo & Stitch

Town in Texas - Austin

Vacation Spot - New York City

Teen of the Week is sponsored by Alice Chevrolet. Students featured in the Teen of the Week are eligible for a scholarship for $1,500 at the end of the school year.