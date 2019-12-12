A 33-year-old man is accused by authorities of making pipe bombs inside a Northeast Austin Walmart and placing a suspicious object inside a nearby Capital Metro bus late Wednesday.

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious device in the 1000 block of Norwood Park Boulevard around 9 p.m., Austin police said.

A Walmart employee reported seeing a man, later identified by police as Timothy Selmon, building a bomb inside the store, police said. They said the man walked out of the building and toward a nearby bus stop before officers arrived.

Officers searched the area and found Selmon on a bus parked at the Walmart. He was detained while authorities searched for the device, police said.

Federal authorities, who later issued a felony charge against Selmon, said police officers discovered two PVC pipes capped with duct tape underneath Selmon’s seat and shotgun shells in his jacket pocket.

Officers evacuated the bus and called in the Austin police bomb squad after the suspicious device was found near where Selmon was sitting, police said. A second device was found inside the store.

It was determined that both devices were not a threat, police said.

Selmon was charged with possession of a hoax device.

Federal authorities also charged Selmon with illegal possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, based on his two previous convictions on burglary charges in 2014 and 2018.

