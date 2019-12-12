Former Elgin Mayor Marc Kevin Holm was a thoughtful leader with a vision for his city; he was kind, loving and warm, according to his friends who shared memories on an online tribute wall.

Holm, who served as mayor from 2008 to 2016, died in Lockhart on Dec. 7 at age 61.

"Marc was a close friend for many years, a genuine, kind, thoughtful, loving and caring friend. And when he was going through trials in his own life, he would always minimize them, while helping someone else. This was who he was, an amazing example of love," Chuck Mcinturff wrote on the tribute wall. "He always made people feel comfortable and welcome, with his warm nature, always a hand out when someone needed help."

Former Elgin City Manager Kerry Lacy wrote: "He had a vision for the future of Elgin that surpassed most individuals’ ability to understand. His leadership as mayor and unselfish ‘can do’ attitude helped mold Elgin into the vibrant city and friendly community it is today. We would call each other occasionally to talk about times past and have a laugh or two. I will miss my friend, Mayor Marc."

Holm, who was born in Fort Ord, Calif. in 1958, was the fifth of nine children born to a military family. The military moved Holm’s family to Texas, where he graduated from Killeen High School, according to his obituary.

Holm made his way back to California after graduation and developed a business as an antiquities and fine arts curator. In the early 1990s Holm moved to Austin, where he discovered a passion for artesian textiles. From that passion, he and his siblings began a business, Architectural Décor, his obituary said.

While searching for production space, Holm discovered Elgin and moved the business to town after leasing space at 110 South Main St., Elgin Director of Community Services Amy Miller said . He then expanded his business into space at 115 Central Ave. and 621 Lexington Road.

Not long after opening shop in Elgin, Holm relocated to town and became active in the community, Miller said. He served on the Historic Review Board, the Main Street Board, the Elgin Historical Association and the Elgin Arts Association before winning election as mayor.

During his eight years as the city’s top elected official, Holm led several new projects and initiatives that resulted in longterm sustainability for the city, Miller said. He championed Elgin at the regional and state level at organizations such as the Capital Area Council of Governments, Capital Area Rural Transportation Planning Organization, Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, and the Texas organic Farmers and Gardeners Association.

Under Holm’s leadership, CAPCOG selected Elgin to participate in the Sustainable Places program, through which officials worked with consultants to determine longterm opportunities for sustainable economic development, Miller said. The program offered several recommendations that were implemented in Holm’s last year as mayor, including the purchase of the Union Pacific property in downtown Elgin and implementing the Downtown Elgin Zoning Overlay which was recognized in 2018 as the Best Economic Game Changer by the Texas Downtown Association.

Holm led the restoration of the hospital on Avenue C, which now serves as the Fleming Community Center, and he pushed for the Mary Christian Burleson Homestead, the city’s oldest structure, to become a priority restoration project, Miller said. When Austin Community College approached Elgin about holding an election to join the college system and bring a campus to the city, Holm led that effort and voters approved the measure, Miller said.

"When the economy collapsed in 2008, the Elgin community was devastated and the downtown district vacancy rate skyrocketed. It was Marc Holm's leadership as mayor that helped revitalize the community and the downtown district," Miller told the Advertiser. "It was an honor to work with him."

Miller said Holm’s leadership and service brought the community together to develop a vision for the city’s future that was inclusive and sustainable.

"His kind and welcoming nature developed relationship and opened opportunities for Elgin whose positive effects continue to be felt today," she said.

A memorial service for Holm will be held at the Elgin Funeral Home, 712 North Ave. C, on Sunday at 6 p.m.