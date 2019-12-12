The Premier of Alice Assisted Living facility was overwhelmed with community support for their holiday Angel Tree event this year. The event was designed to help lift the spirits for the elderly with donations and gifts for Christmas. “Many residents do not have family members and Christmas can be a very lonely time at senior living facilities and events like this make the holiday a little less lonely. ” said Premier's Marketing Director Crystal Day

“We had thirty-five angels and all thirty-five have been picked up by family members and the community for Christmas donations.” “The angels were all non-specific only having gender, age, and preferences for holiday gifts.”, said Activity Director Alex Villarreal

Premier is expecting to admit another ten residents before the official Angel Tree celebration on Wed. Dec. 18., for more information to support the new residents and information on the event contact Premier of Alice at 361-666-3800.