Possible overdose call

Alice police officers were dispatched to a residence on the 1500 block of South Almond for a possible overdose on Wednesday. When they arrived they found Allen Garza thrown on the floor. They spoke to his father who said that Garza had taken 20 pills and he had shot a gun in the house. Near Garza was a bag of cocaine in an ash tray and drug paraphernalia. Garza was taken to the hospital for medical clearance and then to the Jim Wells County jail. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Fight over money leads to assault

Brian Gonzalez was arrested Wednesday for assault causing bodily injury on the 1100 block of West Craig Street. Police spoke with the victim who said Gonzalez had taken food to her residence and demanded she pay him. They began to argue over money and Gonzalez punched the victim in the mouth. Gonzalez was taken to the JWC jail.

Burglary and assault sends man to jail

On Friday, police were called to a residence on the 1000 block of St. Mary’s Street for a burglary. When police arrived they made contact with a woman covered in blood that stated a man, later identified as Edward Acero, was in her house demanding money and began to assault her. The man ran off and was later arrested at a store on the 600 block of South Highway 281. Acero was taken to the JWC jail and charged with burglary with intent.

Source: Alice police reports