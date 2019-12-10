DE LEON - Edward Carrol Jones, age 75, peacefully passed away Dec. 7, 2019, at his home. He was born Dec. 22, 1943, in Gorman, Texas, the only child of Marvin Carrol and Marjol Waldene Perry Jones. Edward married his loving wife of 54 years, Judith Ann Hill Jones, on Sept. 4, 1965, in Comanche.

Edward lived in Comanche and Erath Counties his entire life. He and Judith were long time members of Double N Cowboy Church of Dublin. Edward served in the National Guard. He was a self-employed farmer and enjoyed working outdoors. He loved woodworking. He was an extremely talented carpenter and used that God-given talent to often do for others. For years, Edward would hand-make wood teddy bear rocking chairs for every child born to a family within his church. Each meticulously made chair would have that new child’s name carved into it. He also donated many handmade items to West Texas Rehab for their annual fundraising auctions every year. Edward loved watching rodeos and especially enjoyed the PBR. In his later years, he really enjoyed sitting outside on a pretty afternoon and spending time with his family. He loved peanut butter and could easily consume a large jar within a week! He was a devoted husband, loving father, doting grandfather and caring neighbor. Edward was an attentive grandfather to three grandchildren that he and Judith raised. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Edward is survived by his wife, Judith Ann Hill Jones; son, James Edward Jones and wife, Rebecca; daughters, Carolyn Williams; and Vicki Elaine Jones and partner, Clare Zoorob; grandchildren, Candice Crumal, Amanda Griffin and Jonathan Griffin; great-grandchildren, Jayden Griffin, Elizabeth Crumal, Emma Crumal, Eilliot Crumal and Summer Beavers; numerous nieces and nephews; and other extended family.

Edward was prececed in death by his parents, Marvin and Marjol Jones; and daughter Carolyn’s fiancé, Ray Darden.

Funeral services celebrating Edward’s life will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Nowlin Anders Funeral Home, De Leon, with Brother Jimmy Holleman officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Aaron Crumal, Lee Williams, Lee Jones, Brian Keith, James Edward Jones, Scott Bays, Carolyn Williams and Vicki Elaine Jones. Honorary pallbearers are John Griffin and Darren Turley. Edward will be laid to rest in Beth-Haven Cemetery, Dublin. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Double N Cowboy Church, in memory of Edward. Condolences may be offered online at www.nowlinandersfh.com.