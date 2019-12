St. Elizabeth Catholic School announced the Shining Stars for the month of November. Students who received the award were Makayla Garcia, kinder-3, Daxx Olivarez, kinder-4, Wynnrie Mendez, kinder-5, Ariana Ramirez, first grade, Sophia Perez, second grade, McKaisley Valderrama, third grade, Camille Bunch, fourth grade, Sophia Peña, fifth grade, and sixth grader Ayden Galvan.